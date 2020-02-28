1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans chase and hold down suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Good Samaritans stepped in to stop a driver after watching him hit a girl in a crosswalk with his car, before driving away.Police say a couple witnessed the collision on Fresno and Dakota in central Fresno around 6 on Thursday night.They followed the driver while calling 911 to make sure an ambulance went to the victim, left in the street.She was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries as the couple continued to follow the suspect to his home.Finally, when he got out of his car at a home on Fedora and Fresno, one of the witnesses ran at him, tackling the suspect to the ground until police arrived."They said they got angry, they said, 'We have daughters and we saw what happened and it made us angry and we didn't want this guy to get away'. And so we truly appreciate what they did and it helped us solve this crime and take this guy into custody," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.The suspect has been arrested for felony hit-and-run and felony DUI.He parked his vehicle in his garage before police arrived, so detectives will need a search warrant to take it into evidence.The victim is in the hospital listed in critical condition.