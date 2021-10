FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian over the weekend.The crash happened around 11:50 pm on Saturday, July 10, in the area of Shields and West Avenues in central Fresno.Investigators say the pedestrian was hit by an older model GM pickup truck.The person died from their injuries. Their name has not been released.Police released surveillance video from a gas station where they believe the suspect stopped.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-5064.