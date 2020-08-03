crash

Driver crashes car into front yard of southwest Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into a southwest Fresno yard on Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at a house on Whitesbridge and Arthur Avenues.

Investigators say a car passed officers and then took off at a high speed. Moments later, they crashed into a yard.

Police say there were three people in the car at the time of the crash. Two of the passengers were detained, but the driver ran away.

No suspect description has been released at this time.
