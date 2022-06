FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 59-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno early Monday morning.Fresno police say the crash happened at Belmont and Parkway at around 1:45 am.Officers found the victim lying in the eastbound lanes of West Belmont Avenue. The suspect vehicle was nowhere in sight.Police say the victim died at the scene.Officers are investigating the incident.