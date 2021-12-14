hit and run

Woman, 3-year-old grandson hit by runaway driver in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a driver that hit a grandmother and her grandson in north Fresno.

It happened just after 6:30 pm on Monday at Blackstone and Minarets.

Investigators say the woman held her three-year-old grandson while walking in the crosswalk when they were struck.

Officials say the driver was going 20 to 25 miles an hour. The car was last seen driving west on Minarets.

It's described as a newer model, bright blue four-door sedan, with a white company label on the front driver's side door. It also has a possible Uber sticker on the lower right front windshield.

The woman was treated at Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police say the boy was shaken up but otherwise not hurt.

