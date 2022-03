FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you could use a little inspiration for your next home improvement project, you're in luck!The Fresno Home and Garden Show is just days away.You can meet with contractors and other experts in various home and garden industries.You'll find booths for everything from kitchen and bathroom remodeling to pools and landscape.You can also shop for your furry family members at the Pet Expo.The event runs from Friday through Sunday at the Fresno Fairgrounds.Tickets can only be purchased online through their website. Prices range from $5 to $10.