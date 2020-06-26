Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who broke into a home, intimidated a 15-year-old boy inside, stole property and a car, and fled on Wednesday.

23-year-old Steven Vega of Fresno is now in custody on charges of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and looting. Vega is also currently on parole for being convicted of a previous home invasion robbery.

The boy and his 13-year-old sister were inside their home near E. Butler and S. Clovis Avenues in Fresno when Vega broke in.

Only the boy saw Vega.

For the next tense 40 minutes, the teenager tried to stay calm and keep Vega away from his little sister's room by trying to deescalate the situation.

He led Vega into a room where he could load up a bag with whatever he wanted, which he did. Then the boy warmed up a frozen burrito and gave it to Vega to eat, while trying to divert Vega's attention away from the other bedrooms.

She did not know a stranger was in the house and her brother didn't want her to get scared, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.



Vega finally took the keys to a gray 2019 Chevy Camaro parked in the driveway and drove off in it. The teen took his sister and went to a neighbor's house to explain what happened and a call was made to the Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday morning, detectives tracked Vega and the stolen car to an orchard and arrested him.

All the stolen items were found inside the car, and have been returned to the owners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoauto theftthefthome invasionbreak incar theft
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
Shots fired in Clovis neighborhood during online speaker sale gone wrong
Central California coronavirus cases
108 inmates at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
See California's forecast for how COVID-19 will affect your county
Madera County Board of Education President resigns following backlash over social media post
Show More
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' due to smoke from Reedley fire
More than 400 people to lose their jobs as COVID-19 impacts local water parks
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News