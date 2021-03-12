FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There will soon be more temporary housing for the homeless in Fresno.
The Fresno City Council unanimously approved purchasing an additional motel to renovate.
RELATED: Fresno's seedy motels along Highway 99 turned into housing units for homeless families
The city is focusing on helping those in the Triangle area south of Ventura Street, where Golden State Boulevard turns onto Highway 99.
RELATED: Fresno mayor's initiative gives 35 people living along Highway 41 a place to stay
Homeless people living in the area will be offered housing at the Sands Motel, which Mayor Jerry Dyer anticipated will be filled within three weeks.
City leaders acknowledged it isn't a long-term solution but call it a leap in the right direction.
RELATED: Illegal gambling machines, guns, drugs found in Fresno homeless encampment
Fresno City Council approves purchasing additional motel to house homeless
City leaders acknowledged it isn't a long-term solution but call it a leap in the right direction.
HOMELESS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More