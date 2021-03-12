homeless

Fresno City Council approves purchasing additional motel to house homeless

City leaders acknowledged it isn't a long-term solution but call it a leap in the right direction.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There will soon be more temporary housing for the homeless in Fresno.

The Fresno City Council unanimously approved purchasing an additional motel to renovate.

The city is focusing on helping those in the Triangle area south of Ventura Street, where Golden State Boulevard turns onto Highway 99.

Homeless people living in the area will be offered housing at the Sands Motel, which Mayor Jerry Dyer anticipated will be filled within three weeks.

