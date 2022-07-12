2 men sentenced for 2020 Fresno murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Fresno men are going to prison, convicted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

26-year-old Thyshawn Thompson and 25-year-old Leonard Luster were both sentenced to ten years on Monday.

In September of 2020, Luster and Thompson were in a car together when Thompson fired a handgun from the passenger seat.

Demarko White was shot multiple times in the area of Normal and McKinley and died.

Arthur Thomas was also hit and injured.

Thompson and Luster fled the scene in the car and were later arrested at a traffic stop.
