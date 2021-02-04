2 persons of interest in Fresno homicide arrested in San Luis Obispo County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies in San Luis Obispo County have arrested two men who were wanted for questioning in connection with a Fresno homicide investigation.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a disturbance in a hotel parking lot in Avila Beach around 5:30 pm on Wednesday.When they arrived, they spotted a vehicle associated with Davon Thomas, 21, and Emanuel Johnson, 23, but the men were not in the lot.Investigators discovered Thomas was inside a hotel room with two women and three children.Deputies say they considered both men armed and dangerous and decided to evacuate the rooms nearby. They eventually got the women and children out of Thomas's room and took him into custody.A few hours later, sheriff's officials say they received reports from witnesses who had spotted Johnson walking near Avila Beach. Deputies responded out to the area and arrested him.Fresno police say Johnson and Thomas were considered persons of interest in a central Fresno homicide. Detectives will speak with both men about the murder that took place on January 29 in central Fresno, which left a 23-year-old man dead. A 56 year old man was also injured by a stray bullet that entered his apartment near the scene of the shooting.The department said Thomas and Johnson were not arrested on murder charges related to the Fresno homicide. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says the men were arrested for outstanding murder warrants.