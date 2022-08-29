City of Fresno sees violent weekend with multiple homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has identified two homicide victims from over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers found 73-year-old Robert Torres suffering from gunshot wounds near Orchard and Yale. He died at the scene.

Later that night, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was shot and killed in northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Cornelia Avenue near Parkway Drive, just off Highway 99.

Officers are looking to see if there is any gang affiliation for the shooting involving Jordan.

These were murders number 37 and 38 for the city of Fresno this year. At this time last year, there were 51.

No arrests have been made in either of the homicides.