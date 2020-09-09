Roadway closed as police investigate homicide in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officers were called to the area of Pottle Avenue near Fresno Street just before 5 a.m.At least one person was taken to the hospital from a vehicle crash, and two shell casings were found in the street.Further details regarding the investigation have not been released.Detectives will work through the morning to collect evidence.Pottle Avenue is closed between Fresno Street and Merced Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.