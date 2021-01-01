2 shot in east central Fresno, police investigating 1st homicides of the year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is a deadly start to the new year after investigators say someone opened fire on two men in an alleyway near Peach and Olive."One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene and the second victim was transported to CRMC, where he was pronounced also deceased as a result of his injuries," says Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros.Officers are still trying to determine if the men lived at the nearby apartment complex where the gun violence broke out.The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Cruz Garcia and 19-year-old Michael Jenkins."At this point, we don't have any information if it's a spillover or continuation from last night's activity," Lt. Viveros said. We do not have any reports of any shots in this specific area or this specific apartment complex last night."Investigators have not yet determined a motive or suspect description but say witnesses reported seeing a light color sedan in the area during the time of the shooting."We have information that we're receiving that possibly this was gang-related, so that's the angle that the homicide detectives are going to take," Lt. Viveros said.