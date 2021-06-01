Police investigating man's suspicious death in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in northwest Fresno on Tuesday morning.Investigators responded to a home on Holt Avenue in a neighborhood near Ashlan between Fruit and West Avenues just before 7:00 am.Police say a worker found a man in his mid-60s with trauma and bleeding at the side of the house.Investigators have not determined how the man died or how long he had been there. They have classified the case as a suspicious death.Police have blocked off the street while detectives search for evidence and speak with witnesses.