2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at north Fresno barbershop

Detectives say 30-year-old Luis Lopez and 25-year-old Ryan Guerra were taken into custody earlier this week.
Investigators say Lopez is responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Alex Solorio and that Guerra helped Lopez.
Officers were called to a barbershop on Blackstone and Herndon on May 30 where they found Solorio unresponsive.
First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
Solorio was an employee of the barbershop. A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.