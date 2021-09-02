2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at north Fresno barbershop

Fresno police have arrested two people in connection with a murder that occurred in May.Detectives say 30-year-old Luis Lopez and 25-year-old Ryan Guerra were taken into custody earlier this week.Investigators say Lopez is responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Alex Solorio and that Guerra helped Lopez.Officers were called to a barbershop on Blackstone and Herndon on May 30 where they found Solorio unresponsive.First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.Solorio was an employee of the barbershop. A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.