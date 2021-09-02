homicide

2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at north Fresno barbershop

Fresno police have arrested two people in connection with a murder that occurred in May.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at north Fresno barbershop

Fresno police have arrested two people in connection with a murder that occurred in May.

Detectives say 30-year-old Luis Lopez and 25-year-old Ryan Guerra were taken into custody earlier this week.

Investigators say Lopez is responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Alex Solorio and that Guerra helped Lopez.

RELATED: Man found dead at north Fresno barbershop, police say

Officers were called to a barbershop on Blackstone and Herndon on May 30 where they found Solorio unresponsive.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Solorio was an employee of the barbershop. A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestarrestcrimemurderhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News