Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting found not guilty of first degree murder

The deadly shooting happened in May 2021 at a shop on Blackstone and Herndon. Investigators say 23-year-old Alex Solorio was shot and killed.
The jury was also hung on whether Luis Lopez was guilty of second-degree murder.
His defense attorney says Lopez rejected a 12-year sentence if he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The Fresno County District Attorney is expected to move forward with another trial against Lopez for second-degree murder if he doesn't agree to the plea deal.
