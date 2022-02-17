Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting found not guilty of first degree murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in northwest Fresno was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a Fresno County jury Thursday.The deadly shooting happened in May 2021 at a shop on Blackstone and Herndon. Investigators say 23-year-old Alex Solorio was shot and killed.The jury was also hung on whether Luis Lopez was guilty of second-degree murder.His defense attorney says Lopez rejected a 12-year sentence if he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.The Fresno County District Attorney is expected to move forward with another trial against Lopez for second-degree murder if he doesn't agree to the plea deal.