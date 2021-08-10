homicide

Teen, his mother arrested for January killing of 14-year-old girl, Fresno police say

Breana Gomez was killed when she and two others were on their way home from a party during the early morning hours on January 3.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a seven-month investigation, Fresno police have arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

Breana Gomez was killed when she and two other people were on their way home from a party during the early morning hours on January 3.

Detectives say the group was walking on Shaw Avenue near Maple when some came up to them and fired multiple times.

Gomez died. A 15-year-old boy was also hit but survived his injuries.

Last Friday, investigators arrested a 17-year-old boy for Gomez's death.

They also arrested the teen's mother, 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez, as an accessory to murder for her alleged involvement after the fact.

