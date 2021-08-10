Teen, his mother arrested for January killing of 14-year-old girl, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a seven-month investigation, Fresno police have arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl.Breana Gomez was killed when she and two other people were on their way home from a party during the early morning hours on January 3.Detectives say the group was walking on Shaw Avenue near Maple when some came up to them and fired multiple times.Gomez died. A 15-year-old boy was also hit but survived his injuries.Last Friday, investigators arrested a 17-year-old boy for Gomez's death.They also arrested the teen's mother, 42-year-old Maria Gonzalez, as an accessory to murder for her alleged involvement after the fact.