Woman arrested for January homicide, downtown Fresno shooting, police say

Police say 37-year-old Heather Aguayo killed 56-year-old John Bolech on January 17. Bolech was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a field on Jensen and West avenues and died a short time later.
Investigators also believe Aguayo shot a homeless woman on January 16 in downtown Fresno near Monterey and E Streets. The woman was taken to a hospital and survived.
Detectives found and arrested Aguayo in west central Fresno on Saturday, April 3. Authorities say she is a gang member.
The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Aguayo for both shootings on Tuesday.
