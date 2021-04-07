arrest

Woman arrested for January homicide, downtown Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a woman in connection to a January murder in southwest Fresno and the shooting of a 27-year-old homeless woman.

Police say 37-year-old Heather Aguayo killed 56-year-old John Bolech on January 17. Bolech was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a field on Jensen and West avenues and died a short time later.



Investigators also believe Aguayo shot a homeless woman on January 16 in downtown Fresno near Monterey and E Streets. The woman was taken to a hospital and survived.

Detectives found and arrested Aguayo in west central Fresno on Saturday, April 3. Authorities say she is a gang member.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Aguayo for both shootings on Tuesday.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

