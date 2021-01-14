28-year-old man arrested for two Fresno murders, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two Fresno murder cases that occurred last month, police say.Jose Verduzco is accused of killing 37-year-old Saul Velazco, who worked as a store clerk at a Valero on Shields and Clovis Avenue in east central Fresno, on December 2.Investigators say Verduzco entered the store and shot Velazco multiple times before leaving in a truck. A motive for the crime has still not been released.Fresno police say Verduzco was also arrested for killing 36-year-old Nicole Saenz, who was killed three days later on December 5.Saenz was gunned down inside a home on Olive and Hughes Avenues in west central Fresno. Investigators say Verduzco had a dispute with Saenz, but it wasn't clear if the argument happened directly before the shooting.Verduzco was charged with murder for both cases. Police say he is a known gang member.Authorities are still searching for the truck Verduzco used to leave the Valero gas station on December 2. They say it's a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate: 99021V2. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.