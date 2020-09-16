fire

2 displaced after fire catches in separate garages in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in two separate garages in the Calwa area of southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called out to 9th Street off of Church Avenue, just south of Burns Avenue, around 4:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found two garages in adjacent backyards and a vehicle on fire.



Two adults were each living in the garages, firefighters say. One will stay with family while the other will receive help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
