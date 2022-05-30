house fire

Fire destroys southeast Fresno home; 1 person detained

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are working to determine what sparked a house fire in southeast Fresno Monday morning.

Firefighters were called before 7 am to a home on Townsend Avenue near 9th Street, south of Butler Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

Officials heard reports of people potentially being trapped inside the house. Firefighters searched the home, but everyone inside had made it out safely.

Crews quickly tried to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes but ran into some challenges, including fallen power lines.

The flames destroyed the house, officials said.

Authorities also detained one man for interfering with fire crews' efforts to stop the fire. Investigators said he lived at the house.

The fire is still under investigation.

