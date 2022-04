FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire officials say the woman who was pulled from a burning home in east central Fresno last week died from her injuries Tuesday morning.Investigators have identified her, but her name is not being publicly released at this time.The fire happened last Thursday night at a house on Brown Avenue near Maple Avenue.The woman was rushed to the hospital with burns covering 80% of her body.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.