Fresno families hit by COVID-19 could receive $3,000 in aid for housing payments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno has launched a new program offering financial aid to help residents who've been affected by the coronavirus pandemic avoid losing their homes.Families can receive up to $3,000 through the grant program to help pay for housing-related expenses. Individuals may also apply for up to $1,500 in aid.Those who wish to apply for the Housing Retention grants must be "income eligible," officials said. For families, you must have a median family income of $61,700. You can see the break down of eligibility for the grants by clicking here Fresno City Council members Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez proposed the allocation of $1.5 million of the city's funding from the federal CARES Act to be used for the program.Interested applicants can contact the following organizations to apply:- 559-214-0317- 559-898-2565- 559-237-2961- 559-291-5428- 559-549-4088- 559-621-2967