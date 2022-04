FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The kennels at Fresno Humane Animal Services are full of dogs in need of a forever home.The shelter is waiving adoption fees to encourage more adoptions, making it easier for people to find the right pup for them without the cost.Shelter officials say they have spayed and neutered dogs of all breeds and ages. Many are friendly and social and would make great furry family members.Anyone interested in adopting a dog can visit the shelter from 10 am to 4 pm, Monday through Saturday, or visit their website