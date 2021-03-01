Fresno Humane Animal Services offering free microchips for pets in March

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Humane Animal Services is offering free microchips for your pets throughout March.Starting Monday, you can protect your pet with lifetime identification for no cost at all to you. The microchips can help get your pet back home where it belongs should they escape or get lost.You can stop by the building on Nielsen Avenue near Teilman Avenue with your dogs and cats anytime Monday through Saturday between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.You do not need an appointment. Text the word "microchips" to 559-600-7387 for more information.