Fresno Humane Animal Services is looking for donations that will help save the lives' of a very cute puppy and kitten.According to a Facebook post, Peanut the kitten and Adelaide the puppy are currently in foster homes but need round the clock care.One of their foster moms says the Adelaide loves to keep the Peanut warm by cuddling.Items they are looking for include: KMR Kitten Formula, Pet Ag Goats Milk for Puppies, Miracle Nipples, baby wipes and warming plates.All the items can be used to save their lives.If you would like to see Fresno Humane's wishlist click here