'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.
In Fresno, April of 2020 saw a 17 percent unemployment rate. Two years later, it's sitting at just under 7 percent -- but still some employers, especially ones in the public sector, are having trouble staying fully staffed.
Wednesday, the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board hosted the "Govaganza" job fair at Chukchansi Park.
"What we want to do is try to highlight the wide array of jobs within our agencies here," said John Lorance.
More than 30 employers participated, ranging from law enforcement to city government and education.
Organizers say the overall goal of the job fair and the workforce development board is to help people of all skill levels find jobs.
"We're trying to help bridge that gap. We're trying to get people excited about going into government jobs," said Lorance.
Anyone who missed the job fair can find more information from the Fresno Workforce Development Board.
