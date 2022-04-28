Careers

'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.

In Fresno, April of 2020 saw a 17 percent unemployment rate. Two years later, it's sitting at just under 7 percent -- but still some employers, especially ones in the public sector, are having trouble staying fully staffed.

Wednesday, the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board hosted the "Govaganza" job fair at Chukchansi Park.

"What we want to do is try to highlight the wide array of jobs within our agencies here," said John Lorance.

RELATED: Some Central California communities struggling to fill job openings

More than 30 employers participated, ranging from law enforcement to city government and education.

Organizers say the overall goal of the job fair and the workforce development board is to help people of all skill levels find jobs.

"We're trying to help bridge that gap. We're trying to get people excited about going into government jobs," said Lorance.

Anyone who missed the job fair can find more information from the Fresno Workforce Development Board.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfresnojob faircareers
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family remembers 11-year-old girl killed in west central Fresno crash
Fresno City Council holds special meeting to discuss housing crisis
New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released
Gang conspiracy investigation could hamper violence prevention org
Fresno woman returns envelope found in thrifted dresser to owner
Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase with Fresno Co. deputies
COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid available at 4 Fresno pharmacies
Show More
Merced County Spring Fair returns after 2-year absence
Woman who fought for 'Adam's Law' granted conservatorship of grandson
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
76-year-old woman hit and killed by vehicle in central Fresno
Man found dead in overturned car in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News