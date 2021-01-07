jobs hiring

Fresno police hiring for multiple positions this year

The jobs include property evidence technicians, dispatchers, cadets, records clerks, and community service officers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a new job, the Fresno Police Department is hiring for a variety of positions this year.

They have openings for police officers but they're also looking for candidates for many other jobs in the department.

Right now, those jobs include property evidence technicians, dispatchers, cadets, records clerks, and community service officers.

Sergeant Marcus Gray II told Action News those who are hired will make a direct impact on their police work.

"The community needs the civilian positions, they are the backbone of this department that allow police officers on the street to do what they do, all the way from your emergency dispatcher to your records clerk. These people play a vital role in the way the department functions," he said.

A job application for a cadet position is currently posted on the department's Facebook page.

The department says their cadets get on-the-job training to prepare them for a career in law enforcement.

The position is full-time with a flexible schedule and comes with benefits.

The deadline to apply is January 10th.
