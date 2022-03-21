kidnapping

Police searching for man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in central Fresno

Investigators say the 30-year-old woman was taken around 10:30 am near Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend in central Fresno on Monday morning.

Investigators say the 30-year-old woman was taken around 10:30 am after the suspect hit the car she was in near Fresno Street and Tyler Avenue.

Police say the suspect is a 30-year-old man believed to be driving a black-colored Chevy Avalanche truck or Cadillac Escalade SUV with chrome rims and black tinted windows in the back.

He was last driving west on Tyler Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

