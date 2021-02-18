COVID-19 vaccine

Local health officials continue to make headway vaccinating law enforcement for COVID-19

2,200 Fresno County law enforcement personnel have been vaccinated for COVID-19 so far.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Central California receives thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses every week, health officials are continuing to prioritize people in California's Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, which includes emergency workers.

In Fresno County, American Ambulance has been working on vaccinating first responders since late December, including its own staff.

"About 75% of our eligible employees received the vaccine," says Russ Richardson with American Ambulance.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, enough doses have been allocated to vaccinate 4,000 people in law enforcement in Fresno County.

2,200 personnel from all Fresno County law enforcement agencies have been vaccinated so far.

The Fresno Police Department says it doesn't take inventory of how many within the agency have been vaccinated. But officials say based on staff's initial vaccine interest when surveyed, they estimate about 60% of the agency has received a vaccine

In Tulare, Sheriff Mike Bordeaux says he held off on being vaccinated until everyone in his department who wanted the shot got it first.

His department saw the tragic impact of COVID-19 earlier this year when deputy Frank Holguin, a 20-year veteran with the department, died from complications of COVID-19.

RELATED: Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications

"In speaking to his family, he wore a face mask everywhere - even at work and at home. So it's one of those invisible enemies that you don't know where you contract it," says Bordeaux.

Sheriff Bordeaux says so far, 150 people out of the 800-person agency have opted to get vaccinated.

Tulare County Health officials say every law enforcement officer in the county has been offered the chance to receive a vaccine.

Personnel who choose to get their first-time vaccine moving forward can do so at county clinics.

"Those that have taken it are excited to get moving forward, hoping that this is the shift that makes the change to get out of the rules and regulations we have all followed for over one year now," says Boudreaux.
