Fresno officials announce plans to reduce catalytic convertor theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new policy could help crack down on catalytic converter theft in Fresno. The city's police chief, mayor, and council president joined together Tuesday to announce the proposal, which will go before the council later this week.

They said too many people have become victims of catalytic converter thieves, costing them thousands of dollars in repairs.

Catalytic converter thefts happen around the clock in Fresno - including broad daylight. Local officials said right now there are no laws that make stolen catalytic converters a crime unless the theft is witnessed firsthand. Council President Tyler Maxwell will introduce a measure on Thursday that aims to change that.

"Any detached catalytic converter must have valid proof of ownership," said Maxwell.

That includes a bill of sale from the original owner, photographs showing where it came from, or documents from an auto body shop proving the owner of the part provided it to them. People who don't have the right proof could face fines and even up to a year in jail.

"This is a very serious issue and it's going to be met with a very serious response from the City of Fresno," said Maxwell.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said it's a crime the department has seen over and over again but is working hard to prevent.

"The Fresno Police Department was able to catalytic converter thefts by almost 14% over the last six months of 2022," said Balderrama.

Despite the progress, some victims have been targeted repeatedly.

"These thieves of catalytic converters have threatened the ability for us to do our jobs," said Executive Director from the ARC, Tamica Hill.

She said the nonprofit had to increase its security to protect the 85 vehicles it uses to help clients with disabilities.

"We've had over 25 converters stolen at replacement cost of $2,500. Approximately $62,000. That's a tremendous cost for a nonprofit," said Hill.

So, how do you protect yourself?

Officials said you can take your car to any Midas location in the city of Fresno where they will etch your vehicle identification number into your catalytic converter.

They said this will hopefully keep theft down by making the parts harder to sell and helping to hold the criminals accountable.

