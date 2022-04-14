food

Local food and beverage companies to be featured at summer trade show

A popular Fresno event is returning, but this time under a new name.
EMBED <>More Videos

Local food and beverage companies to be featured at summer showcase MADE Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Fresno event is returning, but this time under a new name.

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce proudly announced MADE Central California.

Formally known as the Fresno Food Expo, the trade show allows local food and beverage companies to connect with new customers, network with industry suppliers, and engage with local consumers.

The Expo ended in 2019, but the chamber says an outpouring of support helped bring it back.

The returning exhibitor list is already filling up and includes companies such as Rosa Brothers Milk Company, Wild Game Jerky, Ampersand Ice Cream and more.

The event will take place at the Fresno Convention Center from August 31 and September 1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofood
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Nestlé Toll House to release stuffed cookie dough
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Food banks struggle collecting leftover food amid high gas prices
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against man accused of killing wife in Merced Co.
California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
Death penalty, mental health could complicate parental murder case
Man found dead near Hwy 99 in Merced
Southeast Fresno pharmacy burglarized
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Show More
Sanger police arrest suspect in December homicide
Merced man accused of shooting and killing dog, police say
Mariposa County deputy dies off-duty, cause of death unknown
PD: Exeter HS student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school
$5 million winning lottery scratcher sold in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News