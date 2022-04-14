Local food and beverage companies to be featured at summer trade show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Fresno event is returning, but this time under a new name.The Fresno Chamber of Commerce proudly announced MADE Central California.Formally known as the Fresno Food Expo, the trade show allows local food and beverage companies to connect with new customers, network with industry suppliers, and engage with local consumers.The Expo ended in 2019, but the chamber says an outpouring of support helped bring it back.The returning exhibitor list is already filling up and includes companies such as Rosa Brothers Milk Company, Wild Game Jerky, Ampersand Ice Cream and more.The event will take place at the Fresno Convention Center from August 31 and September 1.