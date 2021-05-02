Society

Fresno boys raising money to build playground for 4-year-old with cancer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of middle and high school siblings and friends came together today for a wet and wild time, all for a good cause.

Kyle and Ryan Kashian and Charlie and Mikey Bell are trying to raise money for the local Make-A-Wish chapter by hosting a carnival-themed event.

Saturday's gathering was for four-year-old Robert, who is diagnosed with Leukemia.

He made a wish for a playground in his backyard.

The four boys are hoping to raise $10,000 so that Robert's wish can come true.

"It's not just the wish, it's the wish that helps block out the struggle, the hardships he's going through right now with his sickness, and we are just trying to bring him happiness and joy," Kyle said.

Robert is doing well but will likely continue chemo treatments for up to three years.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their website.
