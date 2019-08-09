mass shooting

Fresno makes it to Time Magazine cover - but not for the right reasons

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno will be featured on the cover of Time magazine, but not for the right reasons.

In large letters "ENOUGH" is written across the cover.

Fresno, which was highlighted by Action News in the above picture, will be listed alongside 252 other cities that have experienced a mass shooting within the last year.

Time Magazine says the list is of incidents in which at least four people other than the shooter were injured or killed this year, and was tallied by the Gun Violence Archive.

The shooting in Fresno that the cover refers to was a July 4 incident this year in which celebration ended in gunfire, leaving one dead and four people injured.

The cover comes after a weekend of deadly mass shootings and calls on lawmakers to do something about gun violence.

The magazine will hit news-stands Friday.
