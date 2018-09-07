Fresno man accused of killing two men in 2014 shooting faces life in prison

Facing the possibility of life in prison, Jorge Rodriguez listened to a witness testimony on Friday.As his defense tried to punch holes in the prosecution's theory that Rodriguez fatally shot a friend's father and another man four years ago in Southeast Fresno"You never had a problem identifying the person running after him as thin bald Hispanic, correct? But you did have a problem making out whether the man who fell was an African American. Why is that?" said defense attorney Richard Esquivel.Prosecutors say Rodriguez and a friend set out to rob people before the murders took place.While the defense argues Rodriguez was just an innocent bystander when Jose Duenas Sr. and Calvin Reece Jr were killed outside an apartment complex in cold blood.His alleged accomplice was found guilty earlier this year, but jurors could not reach a unanimous decision on Rodriguez, so a mistrial was declaredThe prosecution hopes to convict him on the double murders this time around. We are concealing the identity of the witnessRodriguez is facing two counts of second-degree murder with a gun enhancement for the deadly shooting that took place at Winery and Balch Avenues in December of 2014.