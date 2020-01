A Fresno man has been arrested as part of a human trafficking and prostitution investigation at massage parlors in Clovis.52-year-old Xin Hua Cai has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for 1 felony count of pimping after being arrested by Clovis Police.They say Cai was involved with human trafficking and prostitution at several of the parlors in Clovis, and in some cases organized the illegal activity.