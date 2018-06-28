FRESNO

Fresno man sentenced to 79-years to life in prison for murder of 18-year-old Nicole Jones

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno man found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Nicole Jones has been sentenced to 79-years to life in prison. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A gang member who fired into a crowd near Fresno City College six years ago, killing an innocent 18-year-old, will spend 79 years to life in prison.

Tony Leon didn't say a word before learning his sentence Thursday.

But he heard plenty from the family of his victim, Nicole Jones.

"I've never hated anyone like I hate him, and the sad thing is I don't even know him," said Rose Robles, Nicole's mother.

Since 2012, Robles has been trying to forgive the man who pulled the trigger of a sawed-off shotgun and claimed he was trying to break up a fight in his neighborhood.

But his lack of remorse throughout six years of court hearings and a trial has been hard for Nicole's family.

"Since he was such a big man with a gun, he should be a big man without a gun," said Robles.

Leon is a validated and admitted gang member with a long criminal past. The victim's family said he crossed the line that day when he fired into a crowd.

"Ain't nothing gangster about killing a child. You get no marks for that," said Nicole's uncle, Michael Feathers.

Nicole had just graduated from Hoover High and was visiting a friend when she was shot in the head.

The Honorable James Petrucelli said, "These type of cases are certainly the most difficult. The more senseless the killing is. The more innocent the victim is certainly the harder it is for all of us."

Nicole's mother sobbed, as she shared what she misses most about her baby girl. The dreams that will never become a reality, and the memories that will also be past tense.

"She was planning on taking business classes so she can open her own beauty salon and she loved doing her hair and nails, said Robles.

Nicole was an organ donor, something her mother says a lot of people never knew.

No members of Leon's family were present during sentencing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdershootingcourt casefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News