27-year-old man fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the armed suspect shot and killed by officers Thursday.27-year-old Austin Flores had gone into his family's home on Crystal Avenue near Shields.He was violating a restraining order against him and officers were called to the scene.When they arrived, Flores reportedly charged at an officer, causing him to open fire.Flores was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.Per department protocols, the officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is carried out.