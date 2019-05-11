Fresno man who vandalized church caught returning to scene of crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who admitted to vandalizing a downtown Fresno church was caught returning the scene of the crime.On Friday morning, 35-year-old Jose Hernandez was taken into custody at St. John's Cathedral on Mariposa Street.He was not supposed to go near the church after being arrested last month.That's when he admitted to throwing prayer candles at religious statues and sacred stained-glass windows.On Friday, Hernandez told police he returned to the church to attend mass.He was removed from the property by police because of a restraining order.