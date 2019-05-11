vandalism

Fresno man who vandalized church caught returning to scene of crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who admitted to vandalizing a downtown Fresno church was caught returning the scene of the crime.

On Friday morning, 35-year-old Jose Hernandez was taken into custody at St. John's Cathedral on Mariposa Street.

He was not supposed to go near the church after being arrested last month.

That's when he admitted to throwing prayer candles at religious statues and sacred stained-glass windows.

On Friday, Hernandez told police he returned to the church to attend mass.

He was removed from the property by police because of a restraining order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnovandalism
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANDALISM
Police search for vandals who trashed 2 Merced classrooms
Crooks cause more than $2,000 worth of damage to local organization's bus
Police search for 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
Teen determined to promote clean air finds air quality monitors vandalized
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News