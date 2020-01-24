Fresno 4th-grader uses Etch-A-Sketch for school presentation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fantastic fourth-grader from the Central Valley is using a retro toy to make the grade.Owen Shubin attends Manchester GATE in Fresno and was tasked to give a presentation on Mission Santa Barbara by his teacher, Mrs. Snyder.Instead of a PowerPoint presentation, the nine-year-old thought outside of the box. He filmed himself using an Etch-A-Sketch to draw pictures of the mission and edited a video voice-over of him sharing interesting facts.Owen's mother Randee shared the video of her son's project with Action News.Owen wants other kids to be inspired to get creative when it comes to class projects and says traditional reports are "old news!"