FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A federal grand jury indicted three members of the Mongolian Boys Society gang connected to last year's mass shooting at a football party in east central Fresno.
The charges included conspiring to commit murder and acting as lookouts during the shooting that killed four people.
RELATED: Another suspect in November mass shooting now booked in Fresno Co. Jail
According to court documents, Pao Vang, 30, Jhovanny Delgado, 19, and Johnny Xiong, 25, were members of the gang, which is active in Fresno and Visalia.
The indictment alleges the group held a meeting to plan a retaliatory murder. They picked a house to target, chose the shooters, provided them with guns, and drove to the house.
RELATED: Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
The three suspects are part of a group of eight people accused in the November 17th shooting.
If convicted, they face a maximum of ten years in prison.
3 suspects in Fresno mass shooting indicted by federal grand jury
If convicted, they face a maximum of ten years in prison.
MASS SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News