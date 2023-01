He met with military officials at the pentagon to advocate for keeping them in Fresno and the future of the 144th Fighter Wing.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is expected to meet with President Biden on Friday.

He met with military officials at the pentagon to advocate for keeping them in Fresno and the future of the Air National Guard 144th Fighter Wing.

Dyer said the military plans to replace outdated jets that the 144th currently flies.