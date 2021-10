FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is now officially collecting Measure P sales tax to pay for parks projects.Back in February, the city council voted to certify the results of the 2018 election where 52% of voters approved it.That was initially counted as a loss for the measure because the city said it required a two-thirds vote. The courts have now ruled the majority approval was all it needed.The three-eighths percent sales tax increase could provide $34 million a year in money for new parks or renovations to existing parks.