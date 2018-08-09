Fresno medians to get green again

EMBED </>More Videos

A state law enacted during the drought has eased and the city of Fresno is planning to green up it's parkway medians.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A state law enacted during the drought has eased and the City of Fresno is planning to green up its parkway medians.

During the drought, the city was only able to water the trees in the median on Van Ness Boulevard. By following state law they had to quit watering the grass. That is about to change and that is welcome news to local resident Gregory Chavarria.

"It's too dry over here, it's a real eyesore," said Chavarria.

Assistant Public Works Director Andy Bonelli says the city is planning to revive the medians in central and northwest Fresno.

"We are going to be switching to spray heads. We will be irrigating all of those and then we will also go in and do some turf management with time to get them green and get them looking good again," said Bonelli.

The medians dried up under orders from Governor Brown. But his statewide drought order expired. New state regulations allow medians that serve other purposes to be watered. Fresno City Council President Esmerelda Soria says these can be classified as recreation areas.

"They use it as kind of green space, if you come here any afternoon, evening early morning people are using it to walk their dogs, run, and so we want to bring back the green to this neighborhood," said Soria.

The work to reseed and water is expected to start once the weather cools off.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News