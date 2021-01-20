Local groups call for immigration reform package from President Joe Biden

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Representatives from several agencies in Fresno held a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday calling for a comprehensive immigration reform package from President Joe Biden and lawmakers.Leaders from Mi Familia Vota and Islamic Cultural Center want the package to protect immigrants and a pathway to citizenship."We are moving into a new chapter of this America. A chance to create a new reality for so many families that for too long have suffered and been left to struggle," said Reza Nekumanesh, executive director of Islamic Cultural Center.President Biden does plan to send an extensive immigration plan to Congress on Wednesday following his inauguration, which includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship.While former President Donald Trump invested in a border wall, Biden's plan calls for more technology at the border instead.