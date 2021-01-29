FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Migrant families are struggling to keep up with the growing demands of distance learning.
Lorena Moreno has three students in Fresno Unified and knows the challenges of distance learning first hand.
"It's everything. It's technology, it's the language barrier, it's all of those things in her case," said a translator for Moreno. "She has three children in different schools, and there's not one platform they're all utilizing."
Moreno works mostly from home, while her husband works in the fields.
"She's been able to learn a little bit more, but even then, she struggles with technology," continued the translator. "She has her youngest using one or two platforms, then her middle using two, then her oldest, and they're not the same."
She says for families like her own, the digital divide and language barrier is challenging. That's why organizations like Go Public Schools Fresno are committed to help.
"Even if they want to participate and learn more, their first priority is to be able to provide a roof over their heads, make sure their children have basic needs," said Carmen Zamora with Go Public Schools Fresno.
Districts are also working to provide students with the resources they need. Fresno Unified has roughly 1,200 migrant students.
"When you have a digital divide and put language on top of that, it really makes information less accessible to families," said Sandra Toscano, Assistant Superintendent for English Learning Services at FUSD.
There are 15 teachers in the district that offer tutoring services specifically for migrant families.
"They help with homework, they connect with families, they interpret documents, they help with translating," said Toscano.
These services can be a challenge for migrant families to access due to the hours they're offered. To learn more about resources for migrant students in Fresno Unified visit their website.
Migrant families struggle with demands of distance learning
Districts are also working to provide students with the resources they need. Fresno Unified has roughly 1,200 migrant students.
EDUCATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News