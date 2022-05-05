Fresno County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl who may be victim of human trafficking

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for over a month.Deputies say Lacy Jireh ran away from her home on April 2 and hasn't been seen since. She has run away in the past for extended periods.Deputies say Jireh may have become a victim of human trafficking, adding that she has a history of mental illness.Investigators have information that makes them believe she is possibly in Georgia or Oakland.Anyone with information on Jireh's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.