FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.Investigators say Jozette Zapata was last seen at her home near Fowler and Church Avenues in southeast Fresno last Thursday, March 18, at around 12:00 pm.Police say Jozette is 5'0" and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.She was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and gray and purple Nike shoes, officials said.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department 559-621-7000.