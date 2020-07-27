shooting

Man shot multiple times outside southwest Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the suspects who shot a man in a southwest Fresno parking lot on Monday morning.

Investigators say the man was standing outside his vehicle at the Days Inn on Jensen and East just before 12:30 am. A second car pulled up, and a passenger inside opened fire.

"Our victim felt himself getting shot in the stomach, felt the graze wounds. He hid behind the vehicle, and our suspect vehicle accelerated and fled out of the parking lot," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen on Jensen. Police described it as a dark-colored SUV.

The victim's car and the inn were both hit by several bullets.

Police say the victim was at the inn to visit a friend before the shooting occurred. He is expected to be OK.
