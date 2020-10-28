Driver killed, passenger injured after motorcycle crashes into tree in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in north Fresno.His female passenger has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The accident happened as they were heading south on Blackstone near Bullard about 6:45 pm.Fresno police say the motorcycle hit a curb, causing it to lose control and crash into a tree.Drivers are being urged to avoid Blackstone near Bullard for now.