Driver killed, passenger injured after motorcycle crashes into tree in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in north Fresno.
His female passenger has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident happened as they were heading south on Blackstone near Bullard about 6:45 pm.
Fresno police say the motorcycle hit a curb, causing it to lose control and crash into a tree.
Drivers are being urged to avoid Blackstone near Bullard for now.
